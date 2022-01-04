Shuster,John E. Sr. 1924-2021 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - John E. Shuster, Sr., passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, at his home, The Willow, in Wathena.
John was born on Sept. 8, 1924, to George and Eunice (Gladden) Shuster.
Upon graduation from Wathena High School, he entered the military. He had three enlistments during World War II and the Korean War, two with the U.S. Navy and one with the U.S. Marine Corps.
John married Esther Kaelin on Dec. 31, 1949, and continued his life long career as an over-the-road truck driver.
His hobbies included: classic cars, playing cards and reading. He was known for miles as the guy to see, if you needed a hubcap!
He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, and son, Darwin Shuster; sister and brother-in-law, Georgia and Marvin Nold; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Alice Shuster; and niece, Kimberly Shuster.
John is survived by: his daughters, Deborah Byrne of Blue Springs, Missouri and Shelly (John) Vertin of Wathena; sons, Michael Shuster of Wathena and John Shuster, Jr. of Deer Park, Illinois; and sister, Marjorie Bottiger.
His grandchildren are: Bridget (Steven) Morrison, Shannon (Brad) Harris, Rory (Michael) Forck, Courtney Vertin, Sawyer (Jackie) Vertin, Lillian Vertin, Savannah Shuster, Avery Shuster, Kendall Shuster and Peyton Shuster.
He also is survived by 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the caring staff at The Willow.
Those who knew John, know he was very reserved. Per his wishes, there will be no public Visitation or services.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Wathena EMS.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
