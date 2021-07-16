Shupe, Wanda L. 1927-2021 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Wanda L. Shupe (nee Ketchem), 93, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away on July 4, 2021, in Stanberry.
Wanda was born Oct. 6, 1927, at the home of her parents Thomas and Mariam (Pierce) Ketchem near Union Star, Missouri.
Wanda graduated from Savannah High School in 1945. She then attended cosmetology school in St. Joseph.
On July 27, 1957, Wanda married Garland Keith Shupe at the Christian Church in St. Joseph, Missouri; Wanda and Keith were married for 62 years.
Wanda opened her own beauty salon, the Country Curl, on the Shupe family farm in the early 1960s. While running her beauty salon Wanda was also in charge of the Gentry County license office from 1973-1977. Wanda then went on to manage the offices of Dr. Albert Carlin and Drs. Arturo and Genevieve Tenorio retiring in 2001.
Wanda was a member of Alpha Delta Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi since 1957. She received the 6th and highest degree of the organization.
Wanda was very active in Missouri politics and was known far and wide as a stalwart Republican. Among other roles, Wanda served as the Gentry County GOP coordinator for numerous campaigns over the years, ensuring that Republican candidates had representation in local parades and civic events, and put up more yard signs for her favored candidates than one could count. Over the years Wanda held many positions within the GOP, including serving as the Treasurer of the 6th District Congressional Republican Committee and the Vice Chair of the 12th District Senatorial Republican Committee. Wanda was also very active in the Missouri Federation of the Republican Women.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and sisters and her husband.
Wanda is survived by her two children, Jackie Shupe of Columbia, Missouri, and Timothy (Barbara) Shupe, of Stanberry; two grandchildren, Derek (Jenn) Shupe of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Brooke (Seth) Appleton of Washington, D.C.; and two great-grandsons, Brayden Allen Shupe and Daniel Timothy Appleton.
Joint Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment for Wanda and her late husband, Keith who passed away Feb. 1, 2020, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Family and Friends are invited to a celebration of their lives following the services at the home of Tim and Barb Shupe.
Memorials may be made to Pineview Manor in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
