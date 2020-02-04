Shupe, Garland K. 1933-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. - Garland Keith Shupe, 86, Stanberry, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at a Stanberry nursing home.

Garland Keith Shupe was born on July 7, 1933, to Allen E. and Portia E. (Grantham) Shupe, on a farm south of Stanberry.

He graduated Stanberry High School in 1952, where he played high school football and was a basketball cheerleader.

Keith attended Northwest Missouri State University for one semester, before being drafted into the military during the Korean Conflict; Keith served in the U.S. Army, in Germany, for two years.

On July 27, 1957, he married Wanda L. Ketchem, at the Christian Church, in St. Joseph. They were married for 62 years.

Keith spent his days working as a cattle buyer and raising livestock. There was not a sale barn in a 200 mile radius that he did not frequent.

Keith also served as the Cooper Township assessor for four years and was an active member of the local American Legion Post 260.

Keith was preceded in death by: his parents; and sister, Delores.

He is survived by: his wife, Wanda; brother, Roger (Carolyn) Shupe, Cameron, Missouri; and sister, Dortha Louise Martin, St. Louis, Missouri; children, Jackie S. Shupe, Columbia, Missouri, and son, Tim (Barb) Shupe, Stanberry; grandchildren, Derek (Jenn) Shupe, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands and Brooke (Seth) Appleton, Washington D.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

Keith has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Memorial services and inurnment in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to: Pineview Manor, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

