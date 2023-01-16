Shumate, Martha Gower, Mo. Jan 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Martha ShumateGOWER, Mo. - Martha Shumate, 88, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, Jan. 11, 2023.Survivors: children Marcia (Grover) Manning, Robert (Marcia) Shumate, Patricia (Larry) Nelson, Janet (Dennis) From, and Debra (Steve) Ostrander; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren.Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at First Baptist Church, Gower.Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at First Baptist Church, Gower.Graveside Service: 3 p.m. Monday at Cowgill Cemetery.Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Martha Shumate, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Martha Gower Marcia Martha Shumate Christianity Patricia Missouri Janet Debra × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Jan. 16, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 13, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 12, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesThrift World set to open location in St. JosephMan sentenced to 23 years in teen's murderMan in critical condition after being shotTrauma and its fallout still linger for womanBest Buy set to close at North ShoppesAmerican Eagle Outfitters closing its doors at mallSon charged in Thursday shootingTwo people injured after two-vehicle crash at Belt and NorthridgePolice find ‘unidentifiable’ remains, arrest Columbia womanRokita opposes governor's call to boost Indiana education funding
