Toni D. Shuman, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Hiawatha, Kansas. She was born April 17, 1949, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Frances and Clarence "Burley" Scroggins Sr.
She attended Benton High School and was a member of the Girls of '67 Benton Club. She was a homemaker who enjoyed bingo, cooking and baking and spending time with her family. She was a Catholic.
Toni was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Penny Lynn Embrey; brother, Clarence Dennis Scroggins Jr.; and a grandchild, Michael.
Survivors include: her companion, Chester "Buck" Kerns; daughter, Deneese "Cookie" (JJ) Walker, St. Joseph; son, Dennis (Stacy) Shuman, St. Joseph; brother, Jim (Rochelle) Scroggins; sisters, Debbie Scroggins, Judy (Frankie) Munger, and Cindy Tracy; grandchildren, Butchie, Kyle, Brett, Rikki, Tyler, Justin, Katie, and Kelsie; and 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following starting at 3 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home.
She will be cremated, under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
