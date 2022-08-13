Toni D. Shuman, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Hiawatha, Kansas. She was born April 17, 1949, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Frances and Clarence "Burley" Scroggins Sr. She attended Benton High School and was a member of the Girls of '67 Benton Club. She was a homemaker who enjoyed bingo, cooking and baking, and spending time with her family. She was a Catholic.

Toni was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Penny Lynn Embrey; brother, Clarence Dennis Scroggins Jr.; and a grandchild, Michael.

