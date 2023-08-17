Shultz, Earl E. 1937-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Earl E. Shultz, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away on Aug. 14, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph. Earl was born in Rosendale, Missouri, on March 19, 1937. He grew up in Rosendale and graduated from Rosendale High School in 1955. Earl continued his education at Tarkio College where he played football, basketball, and ran track and obtained his BS in Education in 1959. He later received his Master's Degree from Northwest Missouri State University.

It was in high school that Earl met the love of his life, Billie Jean Cobb. They were married on Aug. 24, 1956, in Savannah, Missouri, and were inseparable for 61 years until Billie's passing in February 2018. Earl was also preceded in death by his mother, Mary Etta Lisle; stepfather, Ora Lisle; and brother, Johnnie.

