Shugart, Winonna M. 1953-2021

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. - Winonna Marguerite Shugart, 67, formerly of St Joseph and Savannah areas passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born Nov. 22, 1953, in St. Joseph, to Harold Cleo Paxton and Rose Ellen (Wilson) Paxton. Winonna married Gary Kirk but they later divorced. She then married Joseph Adam Breyer with whom she had her two sons, Harold Ralph Joseph and Manuel Lee. Joseph proceeded her in death in 1980. Winnona later married William Clinton Shugart and they lived in the Savannah, Missouri, area for a while. William proceeded her in death in 1986.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; her sister, Iva Jean (Pat) Baker of Sun Valley, Nevada; brothers and their wives, Gail E. Paxton Sr., wife (Jeannette) Savannah, Mannuel L. Paxton, wife (Marilyn), Savannah, William H. Paxton, Sweet Springs; along with a baby brother and sister. Her husband, Joseph Adam Breyer in 1980, and William Shugart in 1986.

She is survived by two sons, Harold Ralph Joseph Breyer of Fenton, and Manuel Lee Breyer of Florida; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. She is also survived by a brother, Harold C Paxton, Jr. (Evelyn) of Reed Springs; and a sister, Glenda Lewis of Fillmore, Missouri. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

Winonna received her GED and went on to receive a certificate from Platt College in Hotel Hospitality with her son, Harold. She spent her life devoted to her family and especially her sons. She loved her grandchildren.

Winonna has been cremated and will be laid to rest with her husband at Bennett Lane Cemetery north of Savannah, Missouri, in a family service on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at approximately 1 p.m.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.