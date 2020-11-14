Shreve, Georgia 1922-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Georgia Shreve, 98, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at LaVerna Village in Savannah.

She was born Jan. 25, 1922, to Frank and Anna Miller.

Georgia married David Shreve on April 4, 1948. They made their home in Andrew County, and enjoyed going to Texas in the winter.

Georgia enjoyed family and friends, the social club, the senior center and the Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Shreve; sister, Ruthanna Davison; brothers, Robert and Covel Miller.

Georgia left a lot of family behind. Survivors include sister-in-law, Lola Miller; Deb and Frank Chambers; Glen, Judi, Larry and Twila Miller; Don and Carol Messerly; Chris and Charles Baird; Geneva and Rodney Cole; Robert Shreve, Roger and Rhanda Shreve; Ken and Sheryl Davis; Mark and Nona Miller; Gary and Kim Miller; Tom and John Shreve; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She loved to hear from and see all of them.

She will be missed by her family and friends. May God bless Georgia.

Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Andrew County Senior Center.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.