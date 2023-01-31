Showers Jr., Dr. William B. 1931-2023 Saddlebrook, Ariz. Jan 31, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Showers Jr., Dr. William B. 1931-2023 Saddlebrook, Ariz. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SADDLEBROOK, Ariz. - William "Bill" B. Showers, Jr., 91, of Saddlebrooke, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023. He was born to William and Alice (Mullery) Showers on Nov. 9, 1931, in St. Joseph.Service & burial will be held at Horigan Chapel in St. Joseph, on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.A celebration of life will be held at the Laughlin Level in Ames, Iowa, on Feb. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.Full obituary at heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Showers Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Jan. 31, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 30, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 27, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan hit with assault charge after altercationPedestrian in critical condition after being hit on Belt HighwaySt. Joseph man sentenced to 15 years in federal prisonMan sentenced for threat to blow up local Social Security officeShow-Me Science: St. Joseph teacher uses snow to bring science lesson to lifeMark Twain parents speak out about school changePie Five Pizza has closedMissouri’s housing and utility assistance program to endCasino sees dip in admissions to end 2022Construction timeline, closures announced at Rosecrans
