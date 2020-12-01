Showalter, Carmen M. 1950-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Carmen Marie Showalter was born Sept. 2, 1950, in Lenox, Iowa, to Harold and Virginia (Nauman) Eller. And like Carmen always let everyone know, she was the baby of the family! She was the youngest of three girls, but always the rock of the family.

Carmen grew up in St. Joseph, and graduated from Lafayette High School. She and her sister, Kathy Lehmer, moved to Mound City, Missouri, where she lived out her life. While in Mound City, she worked several different jobs, until she landed at Nodaway Valley Bank.

Carmen met Dan Showalter and they went to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and got married in 1989. She became a big part of the life of Dan's daughters, Joni (Kevin) Owens and Stacie Scroggins, as well as the grandchildren's lives. Carmen was a big influence in her nephew Adam Lehmer and niece Lisa Baker's life, along with many others.

Carmen passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital at the age of 70.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Virginia and Harold Eller; and her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Chip Lehmer.

Those left to grieve and celebrate her life are her sister, Rebecca Baker of San Jose, California; nephews, Adam (Debbie) Lehmer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Chris Lehmer of St. Joseph, and David Baker of Kansas City, Missouri; niece, Lisa (Nate) Baker of San Jose; grandchildren, Brooklyn Scroggins, Braedyn Rupe, Kristi (Justin) Kerns, and Alexandria Owens; great-granddaughter, Abigail Kerns; and great-nephew and nieces, Mason, Jacob, Spencer, Tyler, Alex, Wyatt, Sam, Duane, Shawn, Ava, Christopher, and Elli.

Services: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, 2 p.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Inurnment: Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials: The Mound City Library or the Mound City Nutrition Site.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.