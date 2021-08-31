Linda May Shouse, 64, of St. Joseph, died Aug. 23, 2021. She was born Oct. 27, 1956, in Kansas City, Kansas, to James and Melissa Rose (McKay) Sperry.
Prior to retirement she had worked as a CNA for Carriage Square for 15 years and Heartland/Mosaic Hospital for 30 years, Certified Nurse Assistant of the Year three times.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; two daughters, Jamie Hollingshead (Dale) Julie Fletcher; six grandchildren, Shelby Beaman (Zack), Chase Fletcher (Liz), Chassidy Fletcher (Chase), Ciara Miller (Chris), Caden Fletcher, Carson Fletcher; four great-grandchildren, Zephyr Beaman, Lynna Beaman, Brinley McDaniel, Brantley "Peanut" Hanshaw; brother, James Sperry (Linda); sisters, Shirley Robertson, Sherrill Gladman, Janice Tubb (Art), Francie Sperry; and her best friends, Johnette Bascue and Monica Blue; also several nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, like taking kids to the lake taking them, to the pool, and walks down by the river. She raised miniature daschunds.
Services were held Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
