Shores, Roger N. 1946-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Roger Neil Shores, 74, passed away on Monday morning, Sept. 7, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

He was the youngest of seven children born to James F. and Lucy M. (Hughes) Shores. Born Feb. 28, 1946, in Oregon, Missouri, Roger graduated from Mound City High School.

Roger Shores was a Navy man for a quarter century. From the naval base in San Diego, he shipped out to serve his first tour of duty in Vietnam from June 1966 to 1967. He served aboard the USS Midway (CV41) which twice earned awards for battle effectiveness - or Battle "E" recognition. Roger earned two Purple Hearts by the tender age of 21, returning home from Vietnam in 1967.

Before long though, he was back at work at the Navy base in Key West, Florida, helping train air squadrons and enjoying the skill and showmanship of the famous Blue Angels. Roger reenlisted in 1977 and achieved the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer (E8) - a rank based on proven performance and demonstrated leadership. There are only nine enlisted ranks possible in the Navy. Roger retired from the Navy in 1996 with many awards in honors.

He worked as an elevator operator and painter before making the Cameron Veteran's Home his residence.

Preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers, Daniel and Richard Shores; and brother-in-law, Donald Goben.

Survivors include: his son, James Roger Shores; siblings, Doris Goben of St. Joseph, Evelyn (Todd) Gotshall of Mebane, North Caroline, Ronald (Connie) Shores of Amarillo, Texas, and Karen (Roger) Kernes, Russell Springs, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Frances Shores of St. Joseph; 14 nieces and nephews; 20 grand-nieces and nephews; and 13 great-grand-nieces and nephews.

Services with military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Mo.

