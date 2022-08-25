Michael D. Shores went home to his Lord and Savior on Aug. 15, 2022, surrounded by loved ones andfriends. After a long struggle with failing lungs, Mike was finally able to receive a transplant at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Phoenix, Arizona. Although he put up a valiant fight, God had other plans for him.
Mike was born in St. Joseph on Nov. 16, 1960, to Frank and Gena Rae Shores. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1979. On April 12, 1986, Mike married his best friend, Debra (Lilly).
Growing up Mike loved being outdoors. He moved through the ranks of the Boy Scouts, starting as a Cub Scout, becoming an Eagle Scout and completing Three Palms. Mike truly lived by the BSA Oath's call to "help other people at all times."
Mike always joked he was the jack of all trades and the master of none. However, there wasn't much he couldn't do and absolutely nothing he wouldn't try. Through the years he worked for Altec, Roderick Sign Co., American Walnut and delivered vehicles for various dealers in the area. He even turned his love of boating into a voluntary position in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, working several patrol assignments on Smithville Lake and Lake of the Ozarks with his father, whom he had also talked into joining the Auxiliary. Mike later joined the American Legion Post 287 in Savannah to continue helping others.
Trucks, cars, motorcycles, boats and ATVs were a staple in Mike's life. He and Debbie shared a love of NASCAR and attended races in Kansas City, Daytona and Talladega. Over the years Mike even developed his own "Earnhardt Racing Museum."
Whether it was hunting for morel mushrooms on Monkey Mountain, wild hogs in Arkansas, or bear in Wyoming, Mike was always making plans for the next hunting trip with his dad. Both men also shared a love of woodworking, as members of the St. Joseph Woodworkers Guild, and could be found helping at numerous auctions around the area.
Mike is survived by his wife Debbie; parents, Frank and Gena Rae; sisters, Jackie Graham (Steve) and Kim Jacobs (Bill). He was also blessed with numerous relatives and friends that will miss his smile, unique sense of humor and enthusiasm for life.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph. Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Savannah Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Dick Munkres American Legion Post-Savannah, Friends of the Animal Shelter, or to the Savannah Volunteer Fire Department. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
