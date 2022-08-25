Michael D. Shores went home to his Lord and Savior on Aug. 15, 2022, surrounded by loved ones andfriends. After a long struggle with failing lungs, Mike was finally able to receive a transplant at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Phoenix, Arizona. Although he put up a valiant fight, God had other plans for him.

Mike was born in St. Joseph on Nov. 16, 1960, to Frank and Gena Rae Shores. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1979. On April 12, 1986, Mike married his best friend, Debra (Lilly).

