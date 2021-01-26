Linda "Pill" Shoemaker, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 24, 2021. Linda was born Oct. 16, 1950, in St. Joseph to Boyd Harold and Marian Francis (Peters) Davies.

Prior to retirement in 2004, Linda worked for Mead Paper Products for 35 years. She was married to Virgil Leo Shoemaker on May 2, 1970, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 2002. Also preceding her in death were her parents.

Survivors include daughter, Tonya Matthews (Ray); son Leo Shoemaker; grandchildren, Kirstin Matthews, Paityn Matthews, Kaitlyn Cloepfil, Connor Shoemaker; great-grandchildren Laniya Robinson and Vela Kinkade; sisters, Patty Platz (Jack), Judy Larson (Calvin); brothers, Harold Davies and Robert Davies; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Linda enjoyed spending time with her family.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.