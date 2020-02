James O. Shoate

PLATTSBURG, Mo. - James O. Shoate, 87, of Plattsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at an Independence, Missouri, healthcare center

The family will gather with friends 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.

The family suggests memorial gifts to the KC Pet Project.

Arrangements: Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.

Online guestbook and Obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.