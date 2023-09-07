Shisler, Paul D. 1935-2023 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Paul Dean Shisler, 88, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at an Albany, Missouri, hospital.

He leaves behind his wife, Ferne; his step-daughter, Rhonda (Steve) Ford, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; step-grandson, Lance (Brandi) Cox; step-great-grandsons, Cameron and Logan Cox, Hallsville, Missouri; daughter, Paula (Mike) Sager, Stanberry, their children and grandchildren, Emily (Chad) McGlamery, Cole and Brooks, Tucson, Arizona, Carrie (Jason) Bubke, Khloe, Sawyer, and Bristol, Smithville, Missourti, Stuart (Megan) Sager, Sophia, Sadie, and Tate, Stanberry; son, Paul Kevin (Susan) Shisler, Albany, Missouri, their children and grandchildren, Vince Shisler, Kansas City, Missouri, Abby (Clinton) Nielson, Leah and Avery, Madisonville, Louisiana, Steve (Ashley) Shisler, Kate, Owen, and Nora, Stanberry; son, Bruce (Becky) Shisler, Stanberry, their children and grandchildren, Clay (Valerie) Shisler, Avah, Wyatt, and Lena, Albany, Megan (Brian) McClure, Hudson and Everly, Olathe, Kansas; sister, Margaret Ann Cooper, Stanberry.

To plant a tree in memory of - Shisler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

