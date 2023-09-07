Shisler, Paul D. 1935-2023 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Paul Dean Shisler, 88, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at an Albany, Missouri, hospital.
He leaves behind his wife, Ferne; his step-daughter, Rhonda (Steve) Ford, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; step-grandson, Lance (Brandi) Cox; step-great-grandsons, Cameron and Logan Cox, Hallsville, Missouri; daughter, Paula (Mike) Sager, Stanberry, their children and grandchildren, Emily (Chad) McGlamery, Cole and Brooks, Tucson, Arizona, Carrie (Jason) Bubke, Khloe, Sawyer, and Bristol, Smithville, Missourti, Stuart (Megan) Sager, Sophia, Sadie, and Tate, Stanberry; son, Paul Kevin (Susan) Shisler, Albany, Missouri, their children and grandchildren, Vince Shisler, Kansas City, Missouri, Abby (Clinton) Nielson, Leah and Avery, Madisonville, Louisiana, Steve (Ashley) Shisler, Kate, Owen, and Nora, Stanberry; son, Bruce (Becky) Shisler, Stanberry, their children and grandchildren, Clay (Valerie) Shisler, Avah, Wyatt, and Lena, Albany, Megan (Brian) McClure, Hudson and Everly, Olathe, Kansas; sister, Margaret Ann Cooper, Stanberry.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the First Christian Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in the High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Paul Dean and Beverly Shisler Memorial Scholarship in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
