Sue Alice Shirley, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

She was born Sept. 7, 1943, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Kenneth and Bernice (Rice) Harvey.

Sue married Howard Shirley Nov. 8, 1968. He preceded her in death Dec. 21, 2020.

She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where she was very active in her church community as an Elder. Sue taught grade school in Wisconsin and Missouri until retiring in 1998. After retirement from the public school system, she taught at the unemployment office and prison systems for others to receive their GED. She also volunteered at Heartland Health System/Mosaic Life Care and Living Community as an in-home caretaker.

She also was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Luann Hart.

Survivors include son, Brian Shirley (Micky); sister, Bette Chamberlain (Dwight); three nieces; and three nephews.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

