BOONE, Iowa - Judy Shirley, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 6, 2022, in the hospital in Boone, Iowa. Judy was born to William and Alberta Walker on July 28, 1950.Mrs. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Leo Shirley; and two sisters.Survivors include a daughter, LaHoma (Ian) Simmonds; a son, John (Gena) Shirley; two grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and a sister, Theresa Dubarr; many other family members and friends.The deceased has been cremated. A small memorial will be held on Sept. 16, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the Faucett, Missouri, Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
