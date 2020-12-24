Howard R. Shirley

Howard R. Shirley, of St. Joseph, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Sue and son, Brian (Micky).

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Viola Shirley.

Howard received his Doctorate in Psychology from the University of South Dakota, and spent thirty years as a counselor and taught psychology courses at several schools.

He was a follower of Jesus Christ and enjoyed preaching at forty churches, which he served as interim pastor.

Howard will be cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.