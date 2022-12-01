BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Helen Louise Shirley, 72, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
She was born April 6, 1950, in Bethany, Missouri, to Ola B. and Eleanor L. Ray.
She is preceded in death by: both parents; her son, Rodney Dean Huffman, Jr.; and daughter, Jama Renee Huffman.
She is survived by: her husband, Ronnie L. Shirley; and great-granddaughters, Anaya and Dallas Cook, of the home; daughter, Kristi Lynn Huffman of Broken Arrow, Ralph F. (Debbie) Ray of Coffey, Missouri; and sister Alice M. McBee of San Antonio, Texas; other survivors include: Michael Huffman of St. Joseph, Missouri; Dustin (Elisabeth) Shirley and Evelyn (David) Head of Troy, Missouri; Alvin (Marilyn) Shirley of Pryor, Oklahoma; Emily (Manuel) Camas of Bixby, Oklahoma and Adam Shirley of Collinsville, Oklahoma.
She had several cousins and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great- nieces and nephews.
Helen was a 1968 graduate of Benton High School in St. Joseph. She later moved to Broken Arrow, where she worked at the Ford Motor Company Glass Division and was a member of UAW Local 1895. After 30 years of service, she retired in 2009. She was an active member of the American Sewing Guild Tulsa Chapter, holding several terms as chapter President.
She received a bachelor's degree in doll making from Tulsa Community College, having her own business for several years. Her hobbies were making dolls, sewing, and making quilts for her family and friends. Her greatest passion was loving and taking care of her family; she was always there to help when needed.
She will be dearly missed by those who loved and knew her.
She will be cremated under the direction of Serenity Funerals and Crematory of Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a Celebration of Life at a later date.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
