KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Roscoe G. Shipley, 100, formerly of Ridgeway, Missouri, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Survivors: daughter, Donna Zaiger; sister, Maudine Dinsmore; two grandchildren; two great- grandchildren.
Graveside services and burial: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway.
Open visitation: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Bethany Memorial Chapel.
Memorial donations: Barry First Christian Church (Director of Children & Youth Ministry).
Tributes may be left at: www.bethanymemorialchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.