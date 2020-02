Jay B. Shipley

GRANT CITY, Mo. - Jay Barker Shipley, age 94, Grant City, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Mosaic Medical Center, Albany, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, in Grant City.

Burial will be in the Grant City Cemetery, Grant City.

Memorial: Grant City Cemetery, in care of Rebecca Summers, 30644 170th Rd., Grant City, MO 64456. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.