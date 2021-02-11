Shipers, Bonnie S. 1931-2021

BOLCKOW, Mo. - Bonnie Sue Shipers, 89, of Bolckow, Missouri, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. She was born Sept. 13, 1931, in Stewartsville, Missouri, to Frank and Mary (Golden) Rosenbaum. Bonnie married Frank Shipers on March 14, 1958, in Gallatin, Missouri, and he preceded her in death.

She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed farming with her husband, Frank. quilting, gardening, canning, and election worker. She loved cooking, baking, and candy making for Christmas and providing for her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Jo Harrison of Fillmore, Missouri, Juanita and Kevin Busby, of Duluth, Georgia, and Vanessa Shipers of Stewartsville; grandchildren, Claire and Noah Green, Dominick Busby, Justin and Cami Harrison, Kyle Harrison, Amanda Harrison; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, John Franklin Rosenbaun; and twin brother, Montie Rosenbaum.

A celebration of life will be Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri. Visitation and family receiving hours will be Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will be at Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah. Memorial contributions can be made to AseraCare Hospice, Savannah. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.