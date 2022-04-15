Shineman, Gerald W. 1932-2022 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Gerald "Gabe" Wayne Shineman, 89, Stanberry, Missouri, formerly of Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 18, at the United Methodist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. There is no scheduled family visitation.
Memorials may be made to the Stanberry United Methodist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
