MOUND CITY, Mo. - Donna L. (Laumann) Shineflew passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Fairfax Community Hospital at an incredible 94 years of age.
Born on March 24, 1927, to Adam Henry "Lee" Laumann and Anna Lillie (Klute) Laumann.
Donna and Clyde Shineflew, were married on Sept. 1, 1950, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port, Missouri, and continued to make it their home for 46 years.
Donna is now reunited with her husband, Clyde, who died in 1997; companion, Ralph Gayler; parents, Lee and Lillie; sisters, Hermie DeBoer and Lola Fast; and many of the Laumann and Klute cousins and friends she's missed over the years.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Diana White (Wayne), Mound City and Robin Gaines (Gary), Covington, Tennessee; sister, Ruth "Maxine" Laumann Lang (Bill), Tarkio, Missouri; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jason Gaines (Molly) Ryder and Lola, Denver, Colorado, Echo Leigh Day, Jaiden Leigh, Jaylen, and Jenna Denmark and Jensen Day, Covington, Nicholas White (Patricia), Breonna Waterman, Vincent and Zane, Maryville, Missouri, Joseph "Tyrel" Gaines (Katie), Caiden and Khloe, Brighton, Tennessee, Ian White (Brandy), Mayson and Teagan, Mound City, and Ryne Gaines (Kelly) Caleb, Liam and Tatum, Munford, Tennessee; "Aunt Donna" to dozens of nieces and nephews; and a beloved friend to many.
The funeral service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port, Missouri.
Family Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, prior to service.
Interment: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed Rock Port Senior Center.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
