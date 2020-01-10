LENEXA, Kan. - Dennis Shields, 62, Lenexa, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020.

Dennis has been cremated, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Lineville, Iowa.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Lineville.

Inurnment: Evergreen Cemetery, Lineville.

The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.

Memorials: Evergreen Cemetery, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, 310 West Third St., Lineville, IA 50147.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.