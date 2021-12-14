CONCEPTION, Mo. - Fr. Anthony Shidler, O.S.B., 100, of Conception, Missouri, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at St. Stephen's Infirmary at Conception Abbey, Conception.
Fr. Anthony was born on Aug. 21, 1921, in Elkhart, Indiana, to the late Earl and Ursula (Gettlefinger) Shidler.
He professed as a monk of St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, Indiana, on March 12, 1940. He transferred to Conception Abbey, Conception, and was ordained May 22, 1964. His assignments included Prior of Conception Abbey, Abbey Archivist, History instructor at Conception Seminary College, and various parish, hospital, and religious community chaplaincies in Missouri. In 2010, he moved into the infirmary at Conception Abbey.
Fr. Anthony is survived by his monastic community; one sister, Sister Elnora Shidler, OSB, of Ferdinand, Indiana; numerous nieces and nephews; and a cousin, the Most Rev. Gerald Gettlefinger, Bishop Emeritus of Evansville, Indiana.
Vespers of the Faithful Departed will be prayed on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7:15 p.m. at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Conception. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m Wednesday, Dec. 15, at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, with burial following at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.