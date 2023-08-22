Shewey, Kenneth L. 1940-2023 Skidmore, Mo.

SKIDMORE, Mo. - Kenneth LeRoy Shewey, 83, of Skidmore, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, Missouri, with family at his side.
Kenneth was born in Watson, Missouri, on March 15, 1940. His parents were James William and Leona Opal (Hatcher) Shewey. He had lived in Iowa for many years, and most of his life in northwest Missouri.
He served his Country in the U.S. Army for several years. He had been stationed in Ft. Riley, Kansas, in California, and in Germany. On Oct. 23, 1959, in Mannheim, Germany, he was united in marriage to Erika Gehring.
Kenneth worked construction at NWMSU, worked for Maryville Packing, then retired after 27 years from MoDOT. Later he helped area farmers.
His parents preceded him in death, as well as his son, Kenneth Karl Shewey in infancy, also his brother, Jerry Shewey, and in 2015, his wife Erika.
He enjoyed traveling and going to casinos. He liked to hunt and fish and to play cards. He liked being with his family and camping at Big Lake and going to Las Vegas. He was a member of the Skidmore Christian Church.
His survivors include his children, his son, Kenneth L. (Tracy) Shewey, Skidmore; his daughters, Christiane Mack, Maryville, and Mary Stanton, Skidmore; two sisters, Mary (Bob) Porter, Burlington Junction, Missouri, and Dorothy (Dean) VanFosson, Maryville; six grandchildren, Melissa Ebrecht, Jasmaine Motley, Teresa (Steven) Lawson, Tillie Stanton, Alexandria Shewey, and Cody Shewey; one great-grandchild, Jaxtyn Despain; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Skidmore Christian Church, Skidmore. The burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Three Rivers Hospice, or the Tri-City Friendship Center, or the Skidmore Christian Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
