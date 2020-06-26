Sherry, Shirley M. 1935-2020

MARYVILLE, MO. - Shirley Maxine (Froyd) Sherry, 85, Maryville, Missouri, passed on June 15, 2020, in Maryville.

She was born on June 13, 1935, to the late Leonard and Thelma (Jensen) Froyd.

Shirley married Cleo Wesley Sherry, on June 24, 1953.

She graduated from NWMSU in 1972 with a teaching degree and retired in 1993 after 23 years as a kindergarten teacher at Nodaway-Holt School.

Preceding her in death was an infant daughter, Melissa Ann Sherry in 1961; daughter, Carol Jean Sherry, in 1998; husband, Cleo Wesley Sherry in 2018; and her brother, Gary Froyd.

Survivors, three children, Debbie (Nick) Lopez, Golden, Colorado, Dave (Rhonda) Sherry, Maryville, and Pam (Dave) Winterscheidt, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren, three great- grandchildren.

Graveside services and burial, 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with final expenses. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.