CLOVER, S.C. - Fondly remembering Nancy J. Sherlock , 64, who passed peacefully, but unexpectedly, Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Nancy was born July 17, 1956, in St. Joseph.

Nancy is predeceased by: her son, James Walker; her sister, Jay Denise (Jadie) Harvey; her parents; and grandparents.

She is survived by Harold Wayne Poole, her spouse.

Also surviving are: two children, CJ Walker, of Eugene, Oregon, and Christine Kelly, of Savannah, Missouri; two older sisters, Carole Quinley, of Arnold, Missouri, and Debbie Simpson, of Clover; 10 grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law; and lots of nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly from the bottom of her heart.

Nancy loved her family and loved her friends, who all became her extended family. She will be very much missed, but will also be loved forever.

Rest In Peace. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.