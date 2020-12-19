Judy Ann Sherer, 75, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in Maryville, Missouri.

She was born Feb. 9, 1945, in Westboro, Missouri, daughter of Mary and George Osborn.

She graduated from Lafayette High School.

In 1964, she married Max Sherer.

Judy had previously worked at AVCO Finance and later SST.

Judy enjoyed painting and she had a special affection for children and animals.

Judy was preceded in death by: her husband, Max Alan Sherer; her parents; granddaughter, Heather Morgan Quillen; brothers, Tim Osborn and George Osborn.

Survivors include: son, Blaine A. (Debbie) Sherer of Everett, Kansas; daughter, Bambi Kilkenny of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Cox, Ryan J. Kilkenny, George Sherer, Jacob Sherer, Alani Sherer; fourgreat-grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Ed) Judd and Sandra (Steve) Orzel; and sister-in-law, Joy Osborn.

Celebration of Judy's Life will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Graveside Funeral Services and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Darrell Treat, officiating.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.