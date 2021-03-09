Sherer, Janet 1953-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Janet Sherer, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021, with her daughter by her side.

Cremation has taken place. Private graveside services will be held. To leave an online condolence please visit www.shelleyfamilyfh.com.

Janet Sue Budden was born Oct. 31, 1953, the daughter of Maynard Budden and Donna Mae Lamb. She attended Benton High School. Janet was a med tech and loved caring for patients. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Janet enjoyed playing bingo and always had animals around her.

Janet is survived by her children: Dawn (Steve) Shelley of Atlanta, Kansas, Ross (Angela) Calloway of Savannah, Missouri, and Dana (Brian) Graves of Savannah; sister, Lana (Kevin) Miller of St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Sherry Nurski of St. Joseph; and special friend, Terri Hegarty of Troy, Kansas; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Diana Sheppard and Shirley Byrum; and a brother, Byron Budden. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.