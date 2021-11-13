Sherer, Gaige B. 1999-2021 Ridgeway, Mo.

RIDGEWAY, Mo. - Gaige Bradly Sherer, 22, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at a Cameron, Missouri, hospital.
He was born on April 30, 1999, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Gaige was the son of Brad and Tara Sherer, Ridgeway, and Melissa Moutray, Gardner, Kansas.
Gaige was a 2018 graduate of South Harrison High School and he worked for MFA Agri in Bethany, Missouri. He was a friend to everyone and loved making everyone smile. He was such a kind hearted person who would do anything for you and was always ready with a hug and a smile. He cherished his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Mike Sherer.
Gaige is survived by his parents; girlfriend, Sara Carmichael; brothers, Brendan Moutray (Cheyenne) Grant City, Missouri, Dylan (Claire) Hobbs, Ridgway; sister, Kaylee Sherer, Gardner; paternal grandmother, Linda Sherer, Bethany; maternal grandparents, Mike and Wanda Moutray, Gardner, James and Penny Osborn, Ridgeway; great grandparents, Retha Moutray, Texas, Joe and Barb Salmon, Bethany, and Jean Osborn, Ridgeway; nephew, Havok Hobbs; nieces, Teagan Saville and Dawsyn Moutray; special Friend, Clifford McCrary, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home where friends may call after 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Gaige Sherer Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
