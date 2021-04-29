Sherard, Bert 1930-2021 Maysville, Mo.

Maysville, Mo. - Bert D. Sherard, age 90, was born October 25, 1930, in Fairport, Missouri, the son of James and Irene (Dewey) Sherard, and passed away April 24, 2021.

Bert served our country in the United States Army from 1952 to 1960. He served during the Korean Conflict, spending the majority of his time in Orleans, France.

On August 7, 1955, Bert and Joyce Ann Niederhauser were united in marriage at Maysville First Christian Church. To this union three children were born.

Bert was a contractor and master craftsman for 38 years. He built many homes in Maysville and the surrounding areas. After he retired from carpentry, Bert worked at Cameron Lumber Company for 18 years in lumber sales and as an estimator.

Bert was a member of Fairport Baptist Church, Fairport Lions Club, Eastern Star Sunlight Chapter 247, Parrot 308/Western Star 15 Masonic Lodge, and Moila Shriners in St. Joseph. He was a former Mayor and City Councilman of Maysville, School Board Member of Maysville R1 Schools, and Fairport Bank Board Member.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He took pride in his lawn and garden and was known for making his biscuits and gravy.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 65 years, Joyce of the home; three children, Beth Deann (Doug) Whorton, Kansas City, Missouri; James Franklin (Sharron) Sherard, St. Peters, Missouri; Brad D. (Laura) Sherard, Wichita, Kansas; sister, Nellie Robesch, Overland Park, Kansas; four grandchildren, Luke Whorton, Lindsay Whorton, Jeremy Sherard, and Max (Tracy) Sherard; and one great-granddaughter, Tessa Marie Sherard.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at Fairport Cemetery.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions: Fairport Baptist Church Memorial Fund, Maysville Alumni Scholarship, or Comfort Care Hospice.

Online condolences: http://www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.