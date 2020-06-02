Woodrow Wilson Shepherd, passed away surrounded by family on May 31, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 1, 1928 in St. Joseph, son of Robert Lee and Eula Mae Shepherd.

He graduated from Shepherd School, Benton High School, and St. Joseph Junior College. Woodrow served in the Army in 1952-1954. Woodrow dedicated his entire life to his family and farming. He treasured all of his nieces and nephews, treating each of them with fatherly care.

He was the best of storytellers as he had a fondness for history, his life experiences on the farm and Cardinals/Royals baseball. Many have enjoyed a meal with him at his favorite restaurant Betty's Cafe, shucked corn with him on hot summer days or spent time with him at family events and holidays.

Being named after a president, Woodrow found a passion in being well-versed on the history of our nation and the office of the presidency. He was a proud Democrat and provided great insight to many political discussions. Anyone was lucky to have him as their partner playing the game of Trivial Pursuit.

He is survived by: brother Donald Shepherd (LaDonna); sister-in-Law Patsy Shepherd; nieces Deborah (Donald) McCamy, Charla (Rodney) Ewart, Nancy (William) Healey; Nephews Douglas (Cherie) Shepherd, Mark (Jennifer) Shepherd; many great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and cousins.

Preceded in death by: parents, Eula Mae and Robert Lee Shepherd; brother, Robert Lee Shepherd Jr.; and infant brother, Stonewall Jackson Shepherd; nephews, Darrell Shepherd, Scott Shepherd, great nieces, Abigail Shepherd, Devin Shepherd; and great-great niece Whitney Ann Duin.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Family Funeral services and public livestream: 2 p.m. Thursday June 4, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home with the internment immediately following at Memorial Park, St. Joseph

Woodrow was a philanthropic man throughout his life and as such, in-lieu-of flowers, the family requests you donate to a charitable organization in his honor.

Online condolence, obituary and livestream www.ruppfuneral.com.