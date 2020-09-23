Shepherd, Rose M. 1921-2020

Rose Marie "Pobie" Shepherd, 99, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her Home.

Rose was born on Jan. 21, 1921, in St. Joseph to John W. and Flossie M. (Mallory) Bally. She was a graduate of Benton High School and was a farmer's wife and homemaker. She was a former member of King Hill United Methodist Church and she enjoyed dancing at the Joyce Raye Patterson Senior Center.

She married Enoch Lee Shepherd on Sept. 21, 1940, in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 1978. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Maxine Walden; son-in-law, Don Webster; one great-grandchild; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Roger Lee (Cheryl) Shepherd, Grapevine, Texas, and Rebecca Sue Webster, St. Joseph; five grandchildren, Scott (Alesia) Shepherd, Nikki (Doug) Cook, Jill Shepherd, April (Marshall) Wyatt and Todd Webster; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Price Funeral Home of Maryville, Missouri.

Memorials can be made to Friends of the Parks "Hyde Park" or Friends of the Park "Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center", 1920 Grand Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64505.

