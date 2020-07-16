Patsy Ruth (Webb) Shepherd, 83 of St. Joseph, passed away surrounded by family at her home on July 14, 2020.

She was born on Feb. 25, 1937, in St. Joseph, daughter to Irene Belle (Swope) Webb.

She attended Kirschner School and Benton High School, and was a lifelong member of Kirschner Community Church, until it closed its doors.

Pat dedicated her entire life to the Lord, her family, and the farm that she lived on.

She treasured all of her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids with all of her heart. Pat also knew no strangers. If you were a friend of the family, you were a friend to her. Many have enjoyed the amazing spread of food she would put on the table, or the cakes and pies she would bake. Pat had a heart of giving and food was the medicine she gave everyone. If you showed up to her house, she would invite you in and one of the first things she might have said to you was "come on here and get something to eat." If you had a loss in your family, she was the first one to arrive with meals to comfort you. If you had a birthday, she would bake you a cake, a pie or whip up your favorite dessert to enjoy. Many also have enjoyed the bowls of popcorn, the annual sweet corn, and other comfort foods. One thing was for certain, at Pat's house, you would never leave hungry.

In addition to cooking and baking, Pat loved crafts and sewing throughout her years.

Many of her family have worn dresses that she sewed for them for Easter, weddings, formals and other occasions. She shared this passion with many 4-H members throughout the years teaching them how to bake cinnamon rolls or sew an outfit for to garner the Blue Ribbon at the County and State Contests.

In her late years, she did not sit at the sewing machine as much and instead enjoyed making beautiful Christmas stockings for any child she knew or baby to be born. Her love for embroidery can also be seen in the hundreds of pillow cases and kitchen towels she has stitched over the years.

Music was also a joy to Pat as she said could get lost in the music. To her, music was where she could find the answers to things, or simply be in her own world. Throughout her life, she shared this love of music with her family, church friends and others. Many will never forget hearing her sing hymns with her crystal-clear high soprano voice or listen to her play the organ or piano in church.

Pat was a woman of faith. Being raised in the Christian faith, she had a strong affection for Jesus. She said our Heavenly Father helped her over many hurdles in her life and has carried her many a mile. In the end, she would always say "leave it in God's hands, He knows best." Today, we know she is rejoicing with the Lord in Heaven and her soul is full of the joys of everlasting life.

Pat is survived by: daughters, Deborah Ann McCamy (Donald), Charla Gayle Ewart (Rodney), Nancy Susan Healey (William); son, Douglas Allan Shepherd (Cherie); granddaughters: Angela Dawn McCamy, Erin Denece Duin (Joseph), Kristen Michelle Tedder (Charles), Lyndsey Brooke Ewart; and grandson, Daniel Ray McCamy (Megan). She is also survived by nine Great Grandchildren. Other survivors include: her nephew, Tommy Lee Cutter, who was like a brother to her; half-brothers, Roger Ebling (Cheryl) and Larry Ebling (Beverly); half-sister, Beverly Freeman (Larry); brother-in-law Donald Shepherd (LaDonna); many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by: parents, Irene Belle (Swope) Webb and George Ebling, husband, Robert Lee Shepherd, Jr.; son, Darrell Shepherd; grand daughter, Abigail Shepherd; great-granddaughter, Whitney Ann Duin;and sister, Lois (Webb) Hubbard.

The family will welcome friends to visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Funeral services and livestream Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, at Rupp Funeral Home with the internment immediately following at King Hill Cemetery, St. Joseph.

Pat was the Secretary and Treasurer for the King Hill Cemetery Association for 34 years. In-lieu-of flowers, the family requests donations to the King Hill Cemetery Association.

