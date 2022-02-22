Eddie May Shepherd, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at a local health care facility. She was born Aug. 14, 1938, in St. Joseph, daughter of Edna and August Karguth. She attended Lafayette High School. She married Clayton Shepherd Sr.
Eddie worked as a hairdresser for over 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, horseback riding, spending time with her family, and crocheting.
Eddie was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Shepherd Sr.; her parents; son, Clayton Shepherd Jr.; brothers, Robert and William Karguth; and sisters, Clara Johnson and LaVern Shepherd.
Survivors include: daughter, Chrystal (Robert) Hutcherson of St Joseph; son, Eddie Mack Shepherd of St Joseph; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Ms. Shepherd, per her wishes, has bequeathed her body to science. Please join Eddie May's family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Amazonia Lions Community Building.
Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Life Care - Cancer Center.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
