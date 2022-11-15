CAMERON, Mo. - Darrell Ray Shepherd, 71, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Nov. 7, 2022. Ray was born Feb. 4, 1951, to Carl C. and Patricia (Robinson) Shepherd in Cameron.
Ray was a 1969 graduate of Jameson High School. Ray was a veteran of the United States Navy, and served during the Vietnam War. He owned and operated Shepherd's High Stakes Trucking.
Ray married Nancy Kay Wilson Nov. 25, 1983. He was a member of Teamsters Local 541 and enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Ray was preceded in death by his father, Carl and brother, Randy.
Ray is survived by his wife, Nancy, of the home; children, Machelle (Billy) Hunter, Altamont, Missouri, Michael (Jamie) Reid, Cameron, Nicholas Shepherd, Independence, Missouri, Nichole (Brian) Sugden, Cameron, Brendan (Kendra) Shepherd, Cameron, Brittany (Chris) Phillips, Cameron; grandchildren, Tanner, Bryson, Maddie, RiLee, Quintin, Autumn, Dylan, Wyatt, Carter, Adelynn, Avery, Ty, Aliyah, Remingtyn, Briar, Brooklynn; mother, Patricia Shepherd, Cameron; sisters, Barbara (Tom) Simpson, Amity, Missouri, Debbie Quicke, Cameron, Cindy Davis, Cameron; brothers, Larry (Karen) Shepherd, Pattonsburg, Missouri, Terry (Cheryl) Shepherd, Cameron.
Memorials may be made to the Veterans Assistance League for Cameron Missouri Veterans Home.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial, Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
