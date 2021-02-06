Sheperd, Michael D.

Michael D. Sheperd

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Michael D. Sheperd, 56, Kansas City, Missouri, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at his residence.

Born in Kansas City, he received his education in Kansas City. Michael worked in construction and was a professional mover.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leisa Taborn, Jeff Rhoades, and a stepfather, Richard Taborn, in addition to his grandparents and a nephew.

He is survived by his children, La'Sha Shepheard and Michael Shepheard II, both of St. Joseph; grandchildren, JerMarius, JerMarques, Jakobe, Jakyren, Nathan, Jakarter and Kollyns Shepheard; sisters, Mary Shepheard and Leslie Shepheard; brothers, Rodney Shepheard and Steve Jamison; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services Monday noon at Elite Chapel 11525 Blues Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.