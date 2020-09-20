Shepard, Karen A. 1946-2020

GRAHAM, Mo. - Karen Ann Shepard, 74, of Graham, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Karen was born in Elmo, Missouri, on May 10, 1946, to Dayton "Buck" and Jennie Ethel Wilfong Lawson. Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her siblings: Bob, Bill, Don, Kathy, Betty and her daughter, Kimberly.

Karen grew up in Graham and graduated from Nodaway-Holt High School, then lived for several years in St. Joseph before moving back to Graham.

She had attended classes at Northwest Missouri State University.

She was a homemaker and belonged to the Graham Methodist Church.

She married Jimmie Roe Shepard on March 27, 1965 and he survives of the home.

Other survivors include: her children: Jimmie (Elaine) Shepard, Chandler, Texas, Kurt Shepard, all of Graham, Cindy Kinder, Maryville, Missouri and Kathy Theas, Fairfax, Missouri; her siblings, Jennie Steelman and Sue Yuck; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Shepard has been cremated, under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Services will be at a later at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to help with final expenses.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.