CAMERON, Mo. - Garland (Gary) R. Shepard was born Feb. 2, 1944. Gary graduated from Smithville High School, Smithville, Missouri, in 1961. He then attended North West Missouri State University, Maryville, Missouri, for two years before joining the Navy.

While in the Navy Garland served his country with distinction. One incident during his time of service occurred on Oct. 26, 1978. The Navy P-3C Ocean Surveillance and Anti- Submarine plane Gary was serving on ditched in the open sea between Alaska and Russia near the Aleutian Trench. Out of the 15 servicemen on the aircraft, 10 survived and were picked up by a Russian trawler. After nine days, Master Chief Garland Shepard and the other surviving servicemen were returned home.

Upon retirement from the Navy, Garland lived in Cameron, Missouri, and worked in the computer industry in Leavenworth, Kansas, for 25 years. He was an avid stamp collector. He was a member of the German Philatelic Society and the St. Joseph stamp club.

Garland passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, in St. Joseph, after a long battle with cancer.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Willard (Dub) and Mary Justice.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia "Pat" (Violett) Shepard, of Cameron; his children, Crystal (Patrick) Shepard of Columbia, Missouri, Michael David Shepard and wife Stephanie of Republic, Missouri; two grandchildren, Simeon Willard Lester Shepard and Gwen Donna Ellen Shepard, of Republic.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial, Graceland Cemetery, Cameron.

