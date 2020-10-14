ATCHISON, Kan. - Nancy Kay Shelton, 77, of Atchison, Kansas, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Graveside services and burial will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Cummings Cemetery, Cummings, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the graveside service at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer's Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.

Nancy was born on Aug. 14, 1943, in Atchison, the daughter of Ernest and Alma (Birch) Vandiver. She attended Atchison High School. Nancy worked as a clerk for Rexall Drug Store in Troy, Kansas, and as an associate at the Atchison Walmart for many years. She was a member of St. Benedict's Church and enjoyed reading, traveling to Branson, and spending time with friends and her grandchildren.

Nancy married Gene Shelton, they later divorced. She met Don Bramble, they shared their life together for over 27 years. Mr. Bramble preceded her in death on June 27, 2018.

Survivors include: a son, Ron (Laralee) Shelton, Atchison; two daughters, Judy K. (Jeff) Sailors, Falls City, Nebraska, and Lori Lynn Cox, Savannah, Missouri; Don's children, two sons, Donald E. (Linda) Bramble, Jr., Rushville, Missouri, and Mark (Sharon) Hurst, Effingham, Kansas; a sister, Sandy (Ray) Knowles, Atchison; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her parents, Mr. Bramble, a brother, Lester "Bud" Thomas, and two sisters, Virgie Harl, and Mary Ann Liebsch, a grandson, Aaron Christopher Shelton and a son-in-law, Ricky Don Cox preceded her in death. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.