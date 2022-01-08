Michael Edward Shelton, 39, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
He was born March 13, 1982, in St. Joseph, son of JoAnna and James "Eddie" Shelton.
He graduated from Dekalb High School, class of 2002, where he served as FFA President from 2001 to 2002.
Mike had worked at McCormick Distillery as a Utility Operator and was a former Volunteer for the DeKalb Fire Protection District.
He enjoyed collecting farm toys, running his '83 GMC in truck pulls. He loved music, playing poker, and paint-balling and attended DeKalb Christian Church.
Michael was preceded in death by mother, JoAnna Shelton and sister, Julie Marie Shelton.
Survivors include: father, James "Eddie" Shelton of DeKalb, Missouri; brother, Eric (Chelsee) Shelton of Pearland, Texas; girlfriend, Lindsey Thomson of St Joseph; children: Chloe, Connor and Raelynn; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Jordan officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Mike Shelton Memorial Fund, care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
