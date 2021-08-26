JoAnna Shelton, 63, of St Joseph, formerly of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at a health care facility in St. Joseph. She was born Nov. 10, 1957, in St. Joseph. She attended Lafayette High School. On Feb. 14, 1981, she married James Shelton in St. Joseph. JoAnna loved children. Over the years, she had over 65 children in her home that she fed and loved. She also loved all things dolphins and enjoyed crafting and cooking.
JoAnna was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Geneva Young; and daughter, Julie Marie Shelton.
Survivors include, husband, James Edward Shelton of DeKalb; son, Michael (Lindsey) Shelton of St Joseph; son, Eric (Chelsee) Shelton of Pearland, Texas; several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews; six grandchildren, Connor, Levi, Chloe, Audree, Raelynn and Abel.
Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Johnny Williams officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery in DeKalb.
Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home For Children.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
