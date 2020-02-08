Shelton, Deloris 1926-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Deloris Shelton, 93, of Maryville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Parkdale Manor.

Deloris was born on March 4, 1926, in Barnard, Missouri, to Ivan and Jessie (Wohlford) Hilsabeck.

She was a graduate of the Barnard High School and had worked for Dr. Landfather's office, Townsend Grocery and Bakers Dry Goods.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers: Courtney, Ivelle, Edwin, Alan and Gary Hilsabeck.

She married Billy F. Shelton on March 20, 1949, in Maryville. He survives of the home.

Additional survivors include their son, Mark Shelton, Maryville.

Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Burial: Barnard American Legion Cemetery, Barnard.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

www.pricefuenralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.