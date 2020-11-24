Shellito, Mildred A. 1932-2020

Mildred Arlene Shellito, 88, St. Joseph, formerly of Dodge City, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at a local hospital.

She was born Sept. 27, 1932, in Wakefield, Kansas, to Russell A. (Dick) and Ruth N. Grogg. Mildred graduated from high school in Gaylord, Kansas.

Mildred married Arthur Leo Shellito on May 21, 1950. He preceded her in death in August 2011.

Mildred and Leo started out their married years in the military at Barstow, California, where their two sons were born. They later moved to Salina, Kansas, and then to St. Joseph. In 1981, they moved to Dodge City, Kansas, where Mildred spent the next 37 years before moving back to St. Joseph in 2017.

Mildred was a member of the First Christian Church in Dodge City, and active in the Ladies Circle there. After moving to St. Joseph, she attended Grace Evangelical Church whenever she could. Mildred and Leo loved to travel in their RV and spent many winters in Arizona with it. Mildred also enjoyed spending time with friends, attending Bible Studies, quilting, crocheting, and reading. She loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Neva McComas; and two beloved granddaughters, Annetta and Carrie Shellito.

Survivors include her sons, Steven (Becky) Shellito of St. Joseph and Dennis (Jeannine) Shellito of Fort Morgan, Colorado; five grandchildren, Adam, Jacob, Kyle, Mandy, and Ben; five great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside services: 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Benton Church Cemetery in Forest City, Missouri.

Memorials may be directed to the Benton Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Care Entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.