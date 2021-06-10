WATHENA, Kan. - Stephan (Steve) L. Shellenberger, 69, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Steve was born to Jerry B. and Pauline H. (Uber) Shellenberger on Nov. 15, 1951, in St. Joseph. He worked for Carnation and Friskies in St. Joseph, then later worked as a self-employed handyman.
He married Dianna Newton on May 30, 1970, in Sabetha, Kansas. She survives of the home.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Edward and Robert Shellenberger; and a sister, Mary Merriott.
Additional survivors include his children, Angela Stover (Blair) of Platte City, Missouri, Timothy Shellenberger (Jessica) of Agency, Missouri, Jeremy Shellenberger of Wathena, Kansas; brother, Jerry Shellenberger, Jr. (Phyllis) of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; sister, Ann Noyes of Kansas City; eight grandchildren, nieces and nephews
FUNERAL: Friday, June 11, 2021 at noon with a private family burial to follow. At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Visitation: family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service 11 a.m. to noon Friday. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Memorials: family requests memorials to the Wathena EMS c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home, P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
