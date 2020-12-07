Gerald Emery "Jerry" Shell, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Carriage Square Living Center.

He was born Oct. 10, 1933, in rural Nodaway County, Missouri, the son of Emery and Lucile (Masters) Shell.

Gerald was a member of the Methodist faith.

He attended country schools through the eighth grade and graduated from Horace Mann High School, Maryville, Missouri, in 1951.

May 24, 1953, he married Cleota Clements. She survives of the home.

Gerald was employed by Safeway Grocery Company in Maryville from 1953 to 1960, taking a two year leave of absence from 1954-1956, being drafted into the US Army, serving in Fort Bliss, Texas, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Western Germany.

While traveling for Safeway, Gerald was injured seriously in an auto accident near West Grove, Iowa in 1960. These injuries left him unable to continue with Safeway.

He graduated from Gard Business college in 1962, with a business degree.

Gerald worked in the office for Roderick Sign Co. in 1963 for seven years. He then worked as a teller for UMB Bank, retiring in 1996 after 26 years.

He was a former member of the Missouri Bankers Association and American Institute of Banking. He is also a member of American Legion Post #359, St. Joseph.

Gerald enjoyed playing cards with his friends and spending time with his family.

Preceding him in death were: his parents; a niece, Staci McEnaney; and a great-nephew, Bradie Clements.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, are: two daughters, Debra Shell of St. Joseph, Teresa Shell of Kansas City; a son, Keith Shell of St. Joseph; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #359 or to the Parkinsons Foundation.

The family offers their special thanks to the staff at Carriage Square and to Mosaic Hospice for the outstanding care they gave Gerald.

There will be a book available to sign from Sunday until 11 a.m. Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph.

Memorial graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Masks and social distancing are required. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.